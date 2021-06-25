Cancel
Public Health

Delta Plus: India raises alarm over a new COVID mutant

By CBS News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a “variant of concern.”

Scott Gottlieb
