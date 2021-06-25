Delta Plus: India raises alarm over a new COVID mutant

According to the CDC, the Delta variant is now making up more than half of all new cases of Coronavirus infections in the United States. Delta accounts for 51.7% of new infections and the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant accounts for 28.7% of cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci said “if ever there was a reason to get vaccinated, this is it.” According to Fauci, the variant poses a ‘significant threat’ to unvaccinated people and the variant is not only more transmissible but it can also cause more severe disease. According to health experts, people who live in areas where the vaccine rate is low are especially at risk.