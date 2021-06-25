Cancel
Is the state treasurer always a 'he'? A bill to strip gendered language is now on Newsom's desk

By Andrew Sheeler, The Sacramento Bee
Jun. 25—A bill removing gendered language from the California code now sits on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk, after passing through the Legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. Assembly Bill 378, authored by Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, "systematically goes through laws related to the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary...

