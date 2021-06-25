Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Fed's Kashkari: Inflation will be temporary, workers will return

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

June 25 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari on Friday said he expects recent high inflation readings will not last, and Americans will return to the labor market in large numbers by the fall.

“We should see a lot more labor supply in the fall,” Kashkari said in a virtual event hosted by the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and the Minnesota Council of Foundations, once the three main factors holding back labor supply - school and daycares closed, fear of the virus, and extra unemployment benefits provided by Congress - have faded.

He said that in general he is a “big skeptic” of employers who complain of worker shortages, saying a large part of it is a reluctance to raise wages. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Labor Market#Federal Reserve Bank#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Pressure on risk currencies subside, U.S. inflation in focus

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Risk currencies hovered above their recent lows against the dollar and the yen on Monday, as fears about slowdown in the global economic recovery appeared to have subsided for now. The outlook for U.S. inflation and the speed of the Federal Reserve’s future policy tightening...
BusinessInternational Business Times

US Economy 2021: Jerome Powell To Explain Fed's Thoughts On Employment, Inflation

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver the central bank’s semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy in hearings on Wednesday and Thursday. Powell will offer the Fed's opinions about employment, inflation and interest rates. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and...
BusinessCNBC

Gold rises slightly as U.S. inflation and Fed chair testimony in focus

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,809.34 per ounce by 0119 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,809.3. Gold prices inched higher on Monday, on persisting concerns around Covid-19, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data due this week and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony. Fundamentals. Spot gold rose 0.1%...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal Reserve pledges ‘powerful support’ for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it planned to maintain that support until further progress is made in recovering from last year’s severe recession.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Fed's Powell, European Inflation, China Trade

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to U.S. Congress, plus the latest data on consumer sentiment in Europe and trade in China - here's a quick look through ahead to next week's top economic events and themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus. UNITED STATES. Powell, in a...
Businessfroggyweb.com

Fed says shortages of materials, hiring problems holding back recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Shortages of materials and “difficulties in hiring” are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a “transitory” bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. “Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth,” the...
Economythemreport.com

The Week Ahead: Fed Chair Examines the Path of the Economy

The U.S. House Committee on Financial Services will host a Virtual Hearing “Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy,” set for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET. At the hearing, Jerome H. Powell, Chairman, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, will present the Fed's Semiannual...
Businesskitco.com

Fed minutes may provide clues on bond-taper timeline, inflation outlook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - At its June policy meeting the Federal Reserve edged towards a debate over when and how to reduce its support for a U.S. economy healing from the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of the minutes later on Wednesday may provide insight on how fast that discussion is evolving amid an unexpectedly large jump in inflation.
Businesssouthernillinoisnow.com

The Fed Acknowledges Inflation

As inflation climbs, the Fed reacts. At its June meeting, the Federal Reserve confirmed what many of us have suspected for some time: prices are rising. In fact, prices are climbing faster than many expected. In response, the Fed raised its inflation expectation to 3.4%, up from its March projection of 2.4%, effectively raising its inflation expectation by 42%.1.
Public Healthbondbuyer.com

Kashkari says Minneapolis Fed requiring employees be vaccinated

The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the bank’s president, Neel Kashkari, said. “In order to fulfill our public-service mission, we need more face-to-face contact than remote work allows, but there is no way for us to bring a critical mass of our staff back into our facilities and maintain social distancing,” Kashkari said Wednesday in a post on the Minneapolis Fed’s website. “Hence, we need our employees to be vaccinated.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy