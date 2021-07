The New York Yankees had their second game of this three-game series last night and came away with another loss, their fifth straight loss to the rival Red Sox this season. The Yankees are now 5-13 against the Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, the rivals that are ahead of them in the AL East. The Yankees now trail the East-leading Rays by six games. They lost the first game of the series 5-3 and last night’s game 4-2.