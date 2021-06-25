Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to avenge loss to Teofimo Lopez if he defeats Masayoshi Nakatani live on Sky Sports

Loma Batters Nakatani Even If it Was Teofimo’s Face He Was Seeing. Two pretty fair boxers, James Toney and Fernando Vargas, stoked their inner fires by imagining they were seeing the faces of the biological fathers who abandoned them and their mothers instead of those of their opponents on fight night. As motivational tools, imagination and hatred can be useful for those who feel a compulsive need to channel their rage at just the right moment. More than a few especially savage beatdowns were administered by Toney and Vargas to guys who probably didn’t realize they were stand-ins for those detested, deserting daddies.