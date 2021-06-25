Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to avenge loss to Teofimo Lopez if he defeats Masayoshi Nakatani live on Sky Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko will call for a revenge fight against Teofimo Lopez if he restores his reputation with a dominant win over Masayoshi Nakatani. The Ukrainian star returns against Nakatani on a Las Vegas bill, live from 3am on Sky Sports, in Lomachenko's first fight since Lopez defeated him by unanimous decision in their world lightweight title unification clash in October.