Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko wants to avenge loss to Teofimo Lopez if he defeats Masayoshi Nakatani live on Sky Sports

SkySports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVasiliy Lomachenko will call for a revenge fight against Teofimo Lopez if he restores his reputation with a dominant win over Masayoshi Nakatani. The Ukrainian star returns against Nakatani on a Las Vegas bill, live from 3am on Sky Sports, in Lomachenko's first fight since Lopez defeated him by unanimous decision in their world lightweight title unification clash in October.

www.skysports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoya Inoue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Boxing#Brooklyn#Combat#Ukrainian#Vasyllomachenko#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsESPN

Pound-for-pound rankings: Vasiliy Lomachenko moves up after his win, but does Gervonta Davis?

Former pound-for-pound king and lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020 and reminded the boxing world that he's still one of the best fighters in the sport. Lomachenko scored a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Masayoshi Nakatani on June 26, showcasing what the Ukrainian can do when he's at his best.
Combat Sportsib.tv

Loma Batters Nakatani Even If it Was Teofimo’s Face He Was Seeing

Loma Batters Nakatani Even If it Was Teofimo’s Face He Was Seeing. Two pretty fair boxers, James Toney and Fernando Vargas, stoked their inner fires by imagining they were seeing the faces of the biological fathers who abandoned them and their mothers instead of those of their opponents on fight night. As motivational tools, imagination and hatred can be useful for those who feel a compulsive need to channel their rage at just the right moment. More than a few especially savage beatdowns were administered by Toney and Vargas to guys who probably didn’t realize they were stand-ins for those detested, deserting daddies.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo management wants Lomachenko to agree to stipulations for rematch

By Jeff Aronow: Vasily Lomachenko will need to agree to concessions to get the rematch that he so badly wants against lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. It appears that Teofimo’s management is going to play hardball with Loma in negotiating this fight. Whether Teofimo’s management is taking this approach because they...
SportsBoxing Scene

Video: Vasiliy Lomachenko Discusses Comeback Win, The Future

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas - Three division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) stopped Masayoshi Nakatani (19-2, 13 KOs) in the ninth round. Lomachenko scored a knockdown in the fifth with a combination of punches. He battered Nakatani with punches during the ninth to drop him again for the stoppage.
Combat Sportsfightsports.tv

Teofimo Lopez Resumes Training After Recovering From Coronavirus

Teofimo Lopez (16-0) will rejoin his training camp on Monday after testing negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday. The news was confirmed by unified lightweight world champion’s manager, David McWater. Lopez is preparing for a title defense against Australia’s George Kambosos Jr on August 14. With the fight scheduled for...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Triller wants to move Lopez vs Kambosos to Australia, Teofimo Lopez team says they’d vacate belt instead

Triller are attempting to once again move the date for the Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr fight, and now they also intend on changing the location. Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN that Triller want to push Lopez-Kambosos back to Oct. 17, and move the fight to Australia. Lopez’s team are not on board with the idea, and manager David McWater says if necessary, they’d vacate the IBF lightweight title — which Kambosos is mandatory challenger for — and move on with something else.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. targeted for October 17th in Australia

By Sean Jones: Teofimo Lopez and Triller are in a disagreement about the new date and location for his title defense against George Kamnbosos Jr. ESPN is reporting that Teofimo (16-0, 12 KOs) may vacate his IBF 135-lb title if the fight against mandatory Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) is moved off the August 14th date at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida to Sydney, Australia.
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
Posted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy