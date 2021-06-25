Utah Skies: The Summer Solstice

The Summer Solstice is an event in the Northern Hemisphere that marks the official start of summer. Normally this happens on June 21, but this year this event occurred on June 20 at 9:32 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time. People will often refer to the Summer Solstice as the longest day of the year. While technically all days are the same length, we generally are referring to that this is the summer day with the most amount of daylight hours and the shortest about of nighttime.