How to Select a Mentor by host Alicia Ramsey

WISH-TV
 16 days ago

For this She Words episode, host Alicia Ramsey shares information, inspiration, and principles in the conversation entitled, How to Select the Right Mentor. She Words are motivational messages on motherhood, marriage, and mentorship. This episode will give you information and insight on what a mentor can and should do in the learning partnership. The word "mentor" has a root in Greek mythology. The word mentor cannot be found in the Bible, yet mentorship can be seen throughout the Old and New Testaments.

