How to Select a Mentor by host Alicia Ramsey

In my early 20s, I remember admiring a fashionable older woman at my church. Let’s call her Ms. Jean. Black church folk would describe her as a “seasoned saint,” and I thought she was so together. Ms. Jean sang alto in the choir, served on the building committee, and always dressed to the nines. In my mind, she was the type of grandmother I wish I had but never did. One day after service, I approached Ms. Jean, profusely (and sincerely) complimented her, then asked whether she would be interested in mentoring me. Looking back, I know I was desperate — and she could sense it. Ms. Jean politely turned me down, and for years I carried the embarrassment of being so vulnerable yet rejected.