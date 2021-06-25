Cancel
Commentary: 'The Music Man' is the wrong Broadway revival for this crucial moment

By ASHLEY LEE Los Angeles Times
Norwalk Reflector
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Scott Rudin announced he was “stepping back” from his various projects due to allegations of abusive behavior toward his staff, Hugh Jackman assured media that the team behind his Broadway production of “The Music Man” was “rebuilding” without the producer. The starry revival — also with Tony winners Sutton Foster, Jefferson Mays and Jayne Houdyshell — is now set to begin performances in December, more than a year later than initially planned.

