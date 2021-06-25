Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 1100 AM EDT * At 1032 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palmetto Bay, or near Black Point, moving west at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Coral Gables, South Miami, Black Point, Kendall, The Redland, Pinecrest, Glenvar Heights, Richmond West, Richmond Heights, Country Walk, Kendale Lakes, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay, University Of Miami, Zoo Miami, Goulds, The Hammocks, West Perrine, Olympia Heights and West Kendall.

alerts.weather.gov
