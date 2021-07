It will likely be many months before we know for sure what caused the catastrophic collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Florida, last week, which killed at least 18 people. But it’s already clear that at least one culprit was failing concrete. In 2018 an engineering firm warned that concrete beneath the building’s pool and entrance drive showed "major structural damage,” and it found “abundant cracking” in the underground parking garage. Just a few months ago, the president of the building’s condominium association wrote that “concrete deterioration is accelerating.”