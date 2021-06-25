Gang member arrested for Bronx sidewalk shooting that narrowly missed kids

A Harlem gangbanger who served two stints in prison was arrested Friday morning and charged in the brazen Bronx shooting that narrowly missed two young kids, police said. Michael Lopez, 27, faces attempted murder and a slew of other charges for allegedly opening fire in broad daylight on June 17 — with his intended target trampling siblings Mia, 13, and Christian, 5, on the sidewalk as they headed to a bodega for candy. Miraculously, they were not struck by gunfire.