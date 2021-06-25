Cancel
Bronx, NY

Gang member arrested for Bronx sidewalk shooting that narrowly missed kids

By Tina Moore, Larry Celona, Joe Marino, Amanda Woods
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Harlem gangbanger who served two stints in prison was arrested Friday morning and charged in the brazen Bronx shooting that narrowly missed two young kids, police said. Michael Lopez, 27, faces attempted murder and a slew of other charges for allegedly opening fire in broad daylight on June 17 — with his intended target trampling siblings Mia, 13, and Christian, 5, on the sidewalk as they headed to a bodega for candy. Miraculously, they were not struck by gunfire.

