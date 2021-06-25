Research shows that smokers have a higher risk of committing suicide

Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology residents Iván Echeverria, Miriam Cotaina and Antonio Jovani, from the Hospital Provincial of Castellón, doctor Ana Benito and doctor Gonzalo Haro from the TXP research group of the CEU UCH, and doctor Rafael Mora, have published the results of their latest research: a meta-analysis on suicide, the first cause of external death in Spain. This time, the study delved into the possible connection between smoking, a toxic habit that is prevalent in our country, and different suicidal behaviors: ideation, planning, suicide attempts and suicides committed.