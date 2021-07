Staying connected in our digital–currently remote-heavy–world requires being able to use various devices effectively within a team. Managing a team, a line of products, and any sort of cash flow today also means organizing your business across that range of devices. Managing the systems, security preferences, and downloads to those phones, tablets and computers is a challenging task. For a lot of us, those devices tend to be made by Apple — especially for companies and teams who want your systems to be compatible with one another.