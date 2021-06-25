Cancel
Agoura Hills, CA

AmTrav and Emburse Automate Travel Expenses with AP and Expense Automation Solutions

By Christopher Simmons
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGOURA HILLS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — AmTrav, the one connected platform for business travel, and Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation, today announced the next evolution in their partnership with the launch of their automatic receipts integration. This cutting-edge integration automatically populates AmTrav travel expenses in clients’ Emburse expense wallets to save travelers, expense preparers and expense administrators time, frustration and mistakes.

