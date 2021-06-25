Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Democratize data analytics to future-proof businesses

By Andrew Beers
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For all the talk about how AI and machine learning will transform business, we have barely scratched the surface of how data science can help businesses day-to-day. That’s because the people who will come up with the most effective applications for data science – the domain experts – aren’t yet involved.

www.techradar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TechRadar

TechRadar

10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Visualization#Data Analytics#Data Literacy#Tableau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Python
Related
Googletowardsdatascience.com

Data as a product vs data products. What are the differences?

Understand with examples the similarities and differences between a “data product” and “data as a product”. Since the publication of the data mesh introductory article by Zhamak Dehghani, there has been a lot of discussion around the definition of what is a “data product” in and outside of the data mesh context.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Marketers, Turn Your Data Literacy into a Data Superpower

The concept of data literacy didn’t exist when I started my career in marketing in the mid-1990s. We had few marketing channels, all of which were offline, and we had to track them manually in spreadsheets. We distributed leads to our sales team on a floppy disk. We sent coupons to prospects, and every day I had to go to the mailbox to see which coupons came back filled out. As scarce as it was, data was still extremely important back then.
Small Businessnjbmagazine.com

Growth Through Data Analytics

Small business owners are being inundated with information about the importance of data analytics or ‘big data’ to their business. These terms, taken out of context, can be very intimidating to an owner of a small-to-medium-sized business. However, simply put, data analytics means options. When utilized correctly, data analytics provides business owners with the knowledge and power to solve problems and make decisions. Whether you have big data or not – you have RELEVANT data, which is all you need to get started!
TechnologyBeta News

Why businesses need reliable voice calling solutions

Historically, voice calling has been the default method for businesses to interact with their employees and customers. Although more modern communication mediums have entered the market and even evolved, traditional calling remains a valued resource for business collaboration and success. The growth of the distributed workforce has also driven a need for alternate ways for companies to connect, and voice calling, powered by VoIP, has become an even more critical communications lifeline.
Economyaithority.com

Volusion Partners With Avalara To Automate Tax Compliance

Volusion, an Austin-based provider of ecommerce services for online businesses, announced Wednesday that they have partnered with Avalara a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. Volusion is now part of Avalara’s “Certified for AvaTax” program, which features integrations that perform at the highest level to...
ComputersEngadget

Learn how to communicate with SQL databases for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Businesses use data to make informed decisions that will maximize their profits. However, these companies need professionals who know how to use query languages and communicate with databases in order to make sense of all that information. For this reason, learning SQL (Structured Query Language) is highly recommended if you want to land a job as a data scientist, a QA tester or even a business analyst.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

3 Must-Have Soft Skills for Data Scientists

Data science has gained a tremendous popularity in recent years. The ever-increasing ability to collect, transfer, store, and process data is a significant factor in the prevalence of data science. More and more businesses are able to create value out of data. They apply data science techniques or data-oriented strategies...
Economytowardsdatascience.com

5 Examples Where Data Scientists Can’t Be Automated

As data science has increased in popularity, as well as become more well-defined, there has been the idea that data science itself can be automated. While, yes, there are plenty of processes that data scientists do that can and probably will be automated, there are key steps to the process that will almost always need expert intervention. Some aspects of data science like model comparison, visualization creation, and data cleaning, can be automated. However, some of these steps are not really where data scientists are the most valuable in the first place. While data science education often focuses on coding and model development, the main reason a person has to guide this process is because of how data science should be incorporated into a business and product. I will discuss this concept in more detail below, as well as five examples of when data scientists cannot be automated.
SoftwareTech Times

Crintell Technologies Disrupts the HR Technology industry by introducing Automation and AI into a Recruiter's Workflow

Whether we like it or not, automation has been creeping into our lives for a while now, and the technological shift we are witnessing is unstoppable. There is hardly a single industry that remains resilient to the automating process, as it facilitates better productivity and efficiency. With the ever-growing amount of tasks and data to filter, traditional manpower is falling short and industries are leaning on modern technologies to speed up their operations. It is no different in the HR sector.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

How consumers will drive the next wave of payments tech

The events of the last year have not only accelerated the shift to online as social distancing measures and lockdowns have limited access to physical stores, but it’s also created increased appetite for the adoption of new payment methods. About the author. Roy Aston is CIO at Paysafe. All around...
Softwarebaltimorenews.net

6 Ways AIOps Optimizes Cloud Security

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt a blow to many businesses around the world. While the pandemic has negatively impacted different sectors, it has also taken business owners to the drawing board when it comes to business operations. For instance, IT businesses are now prioritizing a 'cloud-first' approach more than ever...
Technologyaithority.com

PingCAP Achieves ISO 27001 For TiDB Cloud

PingCAP, the leading distributed SQL provider, announces that the company has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for TiDB Cloud, the managed service of TiDB, a distributed SQL database. Following an extensive audit process, the certification was issued by the British Standards Institution (BSI), an ANAB-accredited certification body headquartered in London.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Informatica GM touts advances in autonomous data management

Master data management (MDM) has historically been a murky area many organizations simply ignored. In fact, no one is still quite sure who is responsible for data quality within many organizations. But data quality has become an increasingly critical issue as organizations look to improve the customer experience and lay...
EconomyForbes

Wealth Marketing Analytics: Switch Likes And Shares For Quality Data

Even when wealth management could rely on in-person events, we still had analytics: marketing departments could count event attendees or business cards dropped into a bowl. This was the golden age of the brochure: it seemed as if some heads of marketing didn’t mind if the copy was dry, vague or rife with clichés. It just needed to look good!
SoftwareInformationWeek

Data Integration is the Key to the Connected Future

Satya Nadella has once again told us all where the puck is going to be and invited everyone to skate there with him. At this year’s Microsoft Ignite conference keynote, “A cloud built for the next decade,” Nadella laid out the first compelling vision of a truly distributed computing future, prominently putting Microsoft and Azure on the line to go build it.
EconomyVentureBeat

Opaque raises $9.5M for encrypted data analytics

Opaque, a startup that helps organizations analyze encrypted data in the cloud, today announced it has closed a $9.5 million seed funding round led by Intel Capital, with contributions from Race Capital, The House Fund, and FactoryHQ. Cofounder Raluca Ada Popa says the funds will help expand Opaque’s ongoing contributions to the open source and data security communities.
Troy, MIdbusiness.com

J.D. Power in Troy Buys Financing and Insurance Provider to Improve Data, Analytics

J.D. Power, a leader in data analytics and consumer intelligence headquartered in Troy, today announced it has acquired New Jersey-based Superior Integrated Solution Inc./Darwin Automotive (SIS), a provider of automotive finance and insurance software used by automotive dealerships. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Superior Integrated Solutions’ Darwin Automotive...
Washington StateSilicon Valley

Opinion: Future-proof our infrastructure with smart technology

America’s infrastructure is taking a beating — and not just from wear and tear. As Congress continues its negotiations over a bipartisan infrastructure plan, it’s hard to find an article about U.S. roads, bridges, or transmission lines that doesn’t describe them as “crumbling.”. It’s not that the original projects were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy