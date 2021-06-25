Deep brain stimulation for treating schizophrenia

She’s researching whether brain wave stimulation can slow Alzheimer’s. Justyna Stukin, who starts the fourth year of her behavioral neuroscience major in the fall, first learned about transcranial magnetic stimulation in class and became fascinated by the little-known procedure. Currently used to treat depression, TMS uses electromagnets to stimulate different parts of the brain. Researchers are hoping it can also slow the progress of Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia marked by memory loss. Stukin jumped at the chance to learn more at a co-op researching alternative uses for TMS at the Berenson-Allen Center for Noninvasive Brain Stimulation at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.