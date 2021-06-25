COVID-19 vaccines: Why it's important you get your second dose
Vaccination is the safest way to gain immunity to the coronavirus, and with most COVID-19 vaccines, you need two doses to get the greatest possible protection. Immunologists call this method of giving people multiple doses "prime-boosting". Essentially, you first teach the immune system what it is looking for—you prime it with the first vaccination. Then, after the immune system has had time to respond to the priming, it is challenged again. The immune response learned the first time is boosted when put into practice on the second exposure.medicalxpress.com