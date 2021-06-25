Cancel
Lubbock, TX

Plane Talk - June 18-24

By Gary Mack
Plainview Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY: Larry Griffin flew in from Lubbock for fuel, then flew back to Lubbock in his Experimental RV-7A. A customer flew in from Pampa for fuel, business, and later flew back to Pampa in his Beech A-36 Bonanza. Seth Stephens flew locally in his Cessna 182 Skylane. A customer flew in from Marietta, Georgia and Natchitoches, Louisiana for fuel, then flew to Cortez, Colorado in his Cirrus SR-22. A customer flew in from Galveston for fuel, then flew to Durango, Colorado in his Cirrus SR-22 Turbo. A customer flew in from Dallas for fuel, then left for Belen, New Mexico to pick up a dog, then flew back for more fuel, then flew back to Dallas in his Cessna 182 Skylane. Ronnie Robbins flew locally in his Piper Supercruiser. A customer flew in from Colorado Springs, Colorado for fuel, then flew to San Antonio in his Piper Saratoga. A customer flew in from Alamosa, Colorado for fuel, then flew to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in his Cessna 172 Skyhawk. A customer flew in from Albuquerque, New Mexico for fuel, then flew to Dallas in his Piper Saratoga. Med-Trans flew to Lubbock and back in their Bell 407 jet helicopter.

