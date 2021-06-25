Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Treating orphan diseases in children

By Kyoto University
MedicalXpress
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlau syndrome is an extremely rare autoimmune disease estimated to occur in fewer than one in a million people. Patients begin to show symptoms before the age of 4, and the symptoms will progress to cause serious complications such as blindness and joint immobility. A new study by CiRA scientists discovers that immune cells in patients are primed to exert an immunological response and how certain treatments can prevent this from happening.

