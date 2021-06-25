F9 Just Broke A Pandemic Box Office Record, Proving It Doesn't Have Fans, It Has Family

This weekend was always going to be a massive test for the domestic box office. While we have seen the release of some big blockbusters in the last few months (Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong being the standout title), The Fast & The Furious is one of the top tier most popular franchises in the the movie industry right now, and with pandemic restrictions being eased in major markets all around the United States there are a lot of eyes watching to compare the performance of Justin Lin's F9 with its predecessors. Now the numbers are in, and while it succeeded in having only the sixth biggest opening in the series – behind Lin's Fast & Furious ($71 milllion) and ahead of John Singleton's 2 Fast 2 Furious ($50.5 million) – the new release did manage to totally shatter records as far as films released during the pandemic go.