Best Coast Releases 10th Anniversary Edition Of Hit Single ‘Boyfriend’
2020 was a monumental year for Best Coast. The Bethany Cosentino-led project released their latest album, Always Tomorrow, and also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the band’s breakout debut Crazy For You. To celebrate both that album and Pride, they recently recorded a new version of their single “Boyfriend” with lyrics that include different pronouns to make the song more inclusive to LGBTQ+ listeners.www.udiscovermusic.com