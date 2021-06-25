Best Coast Releases 10th Anniversary Edition Of Hit Single ‘Boyfriend’

With the planet slowly recovering — albeit still reeling — from the COVID-19 pandemic, Common wants to “Imagine” a better world with his latest single featuring PJ. “I wrote ‘Imagine’ at a time when we were all going through a lot. But something kept telling me to focus on the good and the things I wanted to see in the world,” Common said. “For me, music is one of the things that gives me hope and happiness throughout these times, whether I am creating it or listening to it. So I wanted ‘Imagine’ to create that feeling of how you can play a song and feel inspired. How a song can make you move and also move your spirit. Essentially, I want us all to feel like days are getting better and that great times are ours for the taking. And the first step in feeling that way is imagining it.”