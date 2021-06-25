Two kids on a Royal Caribbean ship tested positive for COVID. The cruise continued.

Two children under 16 years old tested positive for COVID-19 on a Royal Caribbean International cruise ship in the Caribbean Thursday. The company disembarked the kids and their travel party early from the Adventure of the Seas ship, flying them home from the Bahamas to Florida on a private plane, the company said. One child is showing mild symptoms, the company said, and the other is asymptomatic. The cruise ship is carrying about 1,000 passengers — about one-third of its passenger capacity — and 1,000 crew members.