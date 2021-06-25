Cancel
Barnstable, MA

Cape Country 104’s Cape Codder Of The Month Tom Brognano

capecod.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Nominated her husband Tom Brognano, YMCA Program Director to be our newest Cape Codder Of The Month!. In the four years they have been together, Emily has watched her new husband dedicate himself time and time again to the Cape Cod community. From coaching the boy’s track team at Barnstable High School, to directing YMCA Camp Lyndon, and managing the remote learning program at the Y due to COVID, he does everything with a smile on his face and with an incredible demeanor!

www.capecod.com
