Meeker, OK

3 Things to Do around Shawnee this weekend, June 25-27

Shawnee News-Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a cruise down the blacktop, enjoy live music, or head over to Meeker for an annual rodeo. Here are some things to do in the area this weekend:. Go to a rodeo: Meeker will host its 56th annual rodeo Friday and Saturday. Events include saddle bronc, bareback, tie down CR, ladies breakaway, team roping, open barrels, junior barrels, peewee barrels, bull riding, kids calf scramble and mutton bustin. There will be food vendors, mechanical bull, bounce houses, face painting and balloons, as well as live music after the rodeo Saturday. There will also be a rodeo parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 to 7, and free for children ages 6 and younger. The rodeo is located one mile east of Meeker on U.S. 62.

