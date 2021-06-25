Cancel
Chemistry

Curious interlocked molecules show dual response

By Tokyo Institute of Technology
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology design polymers infused with a stress-sensitive molecular unit that respond to external forces by switching on their fluorescence. The researchers demonstrate the fluorescence to be dependent on the magnitude of force and show that it is possible to detect both, reversible and irreversible polymer deformations, opening the door to the exploration of new force regimes in polymers.

Related
ScienceScience Daily

Reversal speeds creation of important molecule

A reverse approach to making halichondrin B is the shortest route to what it referred to as a rather complex and important molecule and the parent compound of eribulin, the latter being used to treat breast cancer and liposarcoma. FULL STORY. The story of halichondrin B, an inspirational molecule obtained...
Chemistryarxiv.org

QMugs: Quantum Mechanical Properties of Drug-like Molecules

Machine learning approaches in drug discovery, as well as in other areas of the chemical sciences, benefit from curated datasets of physical molecular properties. However, there is a lack of sufficiently large data collections that include first-principle quantum chemical information on bioactive molecules, such as single-point electronic properties, quantum mechanical wave functions and density-functional theory (DFT) matrices. The open-access QMugs (Quantum-Mechanical Properties of Drug-like Molecules) dataset fills this void. The QMugs collection comprises quantum mechanical properties of more than 665k biologically and pharmacologically relevant molecules extracted from the ChEMBL database, totaling $\sim$2M conformers. QMugs contains optimized molecular geometries and thermodynamic data obtained via the semi-empirical method GFN2-xTB. Atomic and molecular properties (e.g., partial charges, energies, and rotational constants) are provided on both the GFN2-xTB and on the DFT ($\omega$B97X-D/def2-SVP) levels of theory. QMugs also comprises the respective quantum mechanical wave functions, including DFT density and orbital matrices, totaling over 7 terabytes of uncompressed data. This dataset is intended to facilitate the development of models that learn from molecular data on different levels of theory while also providing insight into the corresponding relationships between molecular structure and biological activity.
ScienceNature.com

Single-molecule imaging of LexA degradation in Escherichia coli elucidates regulatory mechanisms and heterogeneity of the SOS response

The bacterial SOS response represents a paradigm of gene networks controlled by a master transcriptional regulator. Self-cleavage of the SOS repressor LexA induces a wide range of cell functions that are critical for survival and adaptation when bacteria experience stress conditions1 including DNA repair2, mutagenesis3,4, horizontal gene transfer5,6,7, filamentous growth and the induction of bacterial toxins8,9,10,11,12, toxin–antitoxin systems13, virulence factors6,14 and prophages15,16,17. SOS induction is also implicated in biofilm formation and antibiotic persistence11,18,19,20. Considering the fitness burden of these functions, it is surprising that the expression of LexA-regulated genes is highly variable across cells10,21,22,23 and that cell subpopulations induce the SOS response spontaneously even in the absence of stress exposure9,11,12,16,24,25. Whether this reflects a population survival strategy or a regulatory inaccuracy is unclear, as are the mechanisms underlying SOS heterogeneity. Here, we developed a single-molecule imaging approach based on a HaloTag fusion to directly monitor LexA in live Escherichia coli cells, demonstrating the existence of three main states of LexA: DNA-bound stationary molecules, free LexA and degraded LexA species. These analyses elucidate the mechanisms by which DNA binding and degradation of LexA regulate the SOS response in vivo. We show that self-cleavage of LexA occurs frequently throughout the population during unperturbed growth, rather than being restricted to a subpopulation of cells. This causes substantial cell-to-cell variation in LexA abundances. LexA variability underlies SOS gene-expression heterogeneity and triggers spontaneous SOS pulses, which enhance bacterial survival in anticipation of stress.
Chemistrylaboratoryequipment.com

Major Addition to Chemists' Toolkit for Building New Molecules

Chemists at Scripps Research have solved a long-standing problem in their field by developing a method for making a highly useful and previously very challenging type of modification to organic molecules. The breakthrough eases the process of modifying a variety of existing molecules for valuable applications such as improving the potency and duration of drugs.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Breakthrough method for tracking mRNA molecules with fluorescence

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, have succeeded in developing a method to label mRNA molecules, and thereby follow, in real time, their path through cells, using a microscope - without affecting their properties or subsequent activity. The breakthrough could be of great importance in facilitating the development of new RNA-based medicines.
WildlifeScience Daily

Digging into the molecules of fossilized dinosaur eggshells

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth more than 65 million years ago, and paleontologists and amateur fossil hunters are still unearthing traces of them today. The minerals in fossilized eggs and shell fragments provide snapshots into these creatures' early lives, as well as their fossilization processes. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Earth and Space Chemistry have analyzed the molecular makeup of fossilized dinosaur eggshells from Mexico, finding nine amino acids and evidence of ancient protein structures.
ScienceScience Daily

Enzyme from fungi shows molecules which way to turn

A small fungal enzyme could play a significant role in simplifying the development and manufacture of drugs, according to Rice University scientists. The Rice lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue Sherry Gao and collaborators isolated a biocatalyst known as CtdE after identifying it as the natural mechanism that controls the chirality -- the left- or right-handedness -- of compounds produced by the native fungal host.
Sciencearxiv.org

DeepCEL0 for 2D Single Molecule Localization in Fluorescence Microscopy

Pasquale Cascarano, Maria Colomba Comes, Andrea Sebastiani, Arianna Mencattini, Elena Loli Piccolomini, Eugenio Martinelli. In fluorescence microscopy, Single Molecule Localization Microscopy (SMLM) techniques aim at localizing with high precision high density fluorescent molecules by stochastically activating and imaging small subsets of blinking emitters. Super Resolution (SR) plays an important role in this field since it allows to go beyond the intrinsic light diffraction limit. In this work, we propose a deep learning-based algorithm for precise molecule localization of high density frames acquired by SMLM techniques whose $\ell_{2}$-based loss function is regularized by positivity and $\ell_{0}$-based constraints. The $\ell_{0}$ is relaxed through its Continuous Exact $\ell_{0}$ (CEL0) counterpart. The arising approach, named DeepCEL0, is parameter-free, more flexible, faster and provides more precise molecule localization maps if compared to the other state-of-the-art methods. We validate our approach on both simulated and real fluorescence microscopy data.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Innovative method for producing complex molecules

A team of researchers at the Department of Chemistry and Pharmacy at Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully solved the problem of finding a straightforward, cost-effective process for producing hexaarylbenzene molecules with six different aromatic rings. These molecules are important functional materials. The results were published in the reputable journal Angewandte Chemie.
Sciencestjude.org

Visualizing moving molecules

Expression of the information encoded in DNA makes life possible. DNA is first transcribed into RNA; RNA is then translated into protein. Tiny cellular machines called ribosomes are central to this process. Along with partner enzymes, the ribosome helps decode a subtype of RNA to make proteins. The process depends...
Chemistryacs.org

Postdoc focused on geochemistry and microscopy at Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Chemical Sciences Division (CSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) invites outstanding applications for a postdoctoral research associate to conduct research in crystal growth using a variety of microscopy techniques (including atomic force microscopy, transmission electron microscopy, focused ion beam, atom probe tomography, scanning electron microscopy or other microscopy techniques) and X-ray/neutron scattering techniques. The selected candidate will work with scientists in CSD and at ORNL’s Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences (CNMS) to develop an understanding of the relationship between strain and mineral growth during incorporation of impurities and dissolution-reprecipitation reactions. The position resides in the Geochemistry and Interfacial Sciences Group in the Chemical Sciences Division, Physical Sciences Directorate (PSD) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).
ScienceFuturity

Fungal enzyme tells molecules to face left or right

A small fungal enzyme could play a significant role in simplifying the development and manufacturing of drugs, report scientists. The Rice University lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Xue Sherry Gao and collaborators isolated a biocatalyst known as CtdE after identifying it as the natural mechanism that controls the chirality—the left- or right-handedness—of compounds that the native fungal host produced.
Technologytechxplore.com

Radiofrequency transistors based on high-purity carbon nanotube arrays

Most next generation wireless communication technologies require integrated radiofrequency devices that can operate at frequencies greater than 90 GHz. Two of the semiconductors most widely used to fabricate radiofrequency devices are silicon complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) field-effect transistors (FETs) and transistors based on III-V compound semiconductors, particularly GaAs. Both these semiconductor...
SciencePhys.org

New method to measure loss of signal in far-infrared instruments

After carefully observing dim objects in the night sky, you don't want to waste any precious signal on its way from the telescope dish to the detector. But in the case of far-infrared astronomy, it's not as easy as it sounds to transport the signal efficiently. In fact, it's even an endeavor to measure the exact amount of signal that gets lost. Scientists from SRON and TU Delft have now found a new, easier way to determine the signal loss. In the process they designed a signal-carrying microstrip for the DESHIMA-2 instrument that loses only 1 in 4,900 photons. The results are published in Physical Review Applied.
PhysicsPhys.org

Researchers document quantum melting of Wigner Crystals

In 1934, physicist Eugene Wigner made a theoretical prediction based on quantum mechanics that for 87 years went unseen. The theory suggested how a metal that normally conducts electricity could turn into a nonconducting insulator when the density of electrons is reduced. Wigner theorized that when electrons in metals are brought to ultracold temperatures, these electrons would be frozen in their tracks and form a rigid, non-electricity conducting structure—a crystal—instead of zipping around at thousands of kilometers per second and creating an electric current. Since he discovered it, the structure was coined a Wigner Crystal and was observed for the first time in 1979.
ChemistryScience Daily

Scientists observe a new type of topological defect in chiral magnets

Scientists used Lorentz transmission electron microscopy (LTEM) to visualize topological defects. They were able to do so by passing electrons and observing their deflections through a thin magnetic film. The topological defects were observed as contrasting pairs of bright and dark areas. Using this technique, the team imaged topological defects in a chiral magnetic thin film made of cobalt, zinc, and manganese.
EngineeringPhys.org

Device built for extreme environment could speed Actinium-225 production

High pressure ion chromatography—using a high-pressure pump to enable more rapid separation of ions—is one of the fastest and most efficient ways to do chemical separations. The problem: Modern electronic HPICs aren't built to withstand the high-radiation environment of a hot cell or some of the strong chemical solvents used...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Proteomic Mapping of Host-Salmonella Interactome Reveals Nifty Survival Strategies

Under ideal circumstances a cell’s internal environment is too hostile for a pathogen to survive. But certain ingenious pathogens, such as the bacterium Salmonella enterica that causes diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, and can at times be fatal, send out a arsenal of proteins (effectors) that hijack a cell’s biological machinery. Salmonella can secrete more than 30 effector proteins into infected cells to hijack nutrients and protect itself but the targets and functions of many of these effectors were unknown, until now.
Houghton, MImtu.edu

Issei Nakamura Wins CAREER Award for Charged Liquids Research

A computational approach to understanding how ions in polymer liquids interact could unlock better methods of creating lithium polymer batteries and purifying water. Issei Nakamura, assistant professor of physics at Michigan Technological University, has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Faculty Early Career Program (CAREER) Award for his research on computational methods to simulate how polymeric liquids interact with electric charges.
ChemistryPhys.org

Making bendable ice by growing single-crystal microfibers

A team of researchers working at Zhejiang University in China has developed a way to grow water ice that is elastic and bendable. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes how they grew their single-crystal microfibers and suggest possible uses for them. Erland Schulson with Dartmouth College, has published a Perspective piece in the same journal issue outlining the work done by the team in China.

