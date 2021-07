The tech-first alums of our FinDEVr developers conferences are often as savvy fundraisers as they are sharp technologists. This week in our Q2 Alum Funding Report, we noted that two of the quarter’s biggest fundraisings were from companies that made their Finovate debuts at FinDEVr events: Brazilian neobank NuBank, which secured $750 million in funding in June, and financial data network Plaid, which raised $425 million in funding in April.