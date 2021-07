2PM's Taecyeon surprised netizens by recognizing his fan's Twitter account on his video call fan sign event. On July 10th, a snippet from 2PM's recent video call fan sign event has made its way around the Internet. In the short video clip, Taecyeon first greets his fan with an enthusiastic "Hello, hello!" and the fan who was on the other side of the video call replied that she has recently become a fan during their "Make It" era.