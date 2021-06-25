Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A new concept stent that suppresses adverse effects with cells

By National Research Council of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical materials that can be inserted into the human body have been used for decades in the field of regenerative medicine—for example, stents that can help dilate clogged blood vessels and implants that can replace teeth or bones. The prolonged use of these materials can result in serious adverse effects and loss of various functions—for example, inflammatory responses, generation of fibrous tissues around the material, and generation of blood clots that block blood vessels.

phys.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Blood Cells#Adverse Effects#The Cell#Blood Vessels#Korean#Kist#Han#The Cha University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceNeuroscience News

Scientists Discover a New Class of Memory Cells in the Brain

Summary: Researchers have identified a novel population of neurons in the temporal pole that links facial perception to long-term memory. Scientists have long searched in vain for a class of brain cells that could explain the visceral flash of recognition that we feel when we see a very familiar face, like that of our grandmothers. But the proposed “grandmother neuron”–a single cell at the crossroads of sensory perception and memory, capable of prioritizing an important face over the rabble–remained elusive.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find the cause of long COVID-19 symptoms

In a new study from World Organization and elsewhere, researchers found that Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) reactivation resulting from the inflammatory response to coronavirus infection may be the cause of previously unexplained long COVID symptoms—such as fatigue, brain fog, and rashes. The long COVID symptoms occur in approximately 30% of patients...
FitnessMedicalXpress

Lack of exercise while in quarantine had adverse effects on the health of women aged 50-70

In a study involving 34 women aged 50-70, researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil performed objective measurements of the impact on the subjects' health of the decrease in physical activity observed during the period of social distancing and isolation imposed by COVID-19. Tests conducted after the first 16 weeks of confinement pointed to a deterioration in their overall health, including loss of muscle strength and diminished aerobic capacity, as well as elevated levels of cholesterol and glycated hemoglobin, both of which are risk factors for metabolic disorders.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Study shows effectiveness of suppressing female fruit flies

Populations of Drosophila suzukii fruit flies - so-called "spotted-wing Drosophila" that devastate soft-skinned fruit in North America, Europe and parts of South America - could be greatly suppressed with the introduction of genetically modified D. suzukii flies that produce only males after mating, according to new research from North Carolina State University.
ChemistryScience Now

New insight from an old concept for zeolites

You are currently viewing the summary. Zeolites are a class of crystalline materials with three-dimensional (3D) framework structures that form uniform micropores. Because the size of the pore windows is comparable to molecular dimensions, they can function as “molecular sieves” by adsorbing molecules that fit inside the pores and excluding larger ones. A small change in the dimension of the pore architecture (channels or cavities in the zeolite) sometimes makes the difference between success and failure in adsorption or catalytic conversion applications. This is why efforts have been made to synthesize zeolites with a variety of different framework structures and compositions. Discovering new zeolites is not trivial, especially for large-pore zeolites with thermal stability and strong acidity under harsh processing conditions. On page 104 of this issue, Lee et al. (1) report two thermally stable, large-pore aluminosilicate zeolites.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Targeted scavenging of extracellular ROS relieves suppressive immunogenic cell death

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18745-6, published online 02 October 2020. This Article contained an error in both the legend to Fig. 3 and the description of Fig. 3k in the Results section. The Fig. 3l legend incorrectly stated that the quantitative analysis was based on n = 5 independent replicates, this should have stated n = 3 independent replicates. In addition, the sentence in the Results section entitled ‘Investigation of PEG-TECM-NS/OLE-induced ICD and in vitro anticancer efficacy’ the following sentence ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 36.6% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ incorrectly stated that the percentage of late apoptotic cells was 36.6%; this sentence now reads ‘As shown in Fig. 3k, l, the percentage of late apoptotic cells (Annexin V-FITC and 7-AAD double stained) was 24.7% when treated with PEG-TECM-NS/OLE pretreated with pH 6.8.’ The pdf and HTML versions of the Article have been updated.
Sciencearxiv.org

Hemodynamic effects of stent-graft introducer sheath during thoracic endovascular aortic repair

Thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR) has become the standard treatment of a variety of aortic pathologies. The objective of this study is to evaluate the hemodynamic effects of stent-graft introducer sheath during TEVAR. Three idealized representative diseased aortas of aortic aneurysm, coarctation of the aorta, and aortic dissection were designed. Computational fluid dynamics studies were performed in the above idealized aortic geometries. An introducer sheath routinely used in the clinic was virtually-delivered into diseased aortas. Comparative analysis was carried out to evaluate the hemodynamic effects of the introducer sheath. Results show that the blood flow to the supra-aortic branches would increase above 9% due to the obstruction of the introducer sheath. The region exposed to high endothelial cell activation potential (ECAP) expands in the scenarios of coarctation of the aorta and aortic dissection, which indicates that the probability of thrombus formation may increase during TEVAR. The pressure magnitude in peak systole shows an obvious rise and a similar phenomenon is not observed in early diastole. The blood viscosity in the aortic arch and descending aorta is remarkably altered by the introducer sheath. The uneven viscosity distribution confirms the necessity of using non-Newtonian models and high viscosity region with high ECAP further promotes thrombosis. Our results highlight the hemodynamic effects of stent-graft introducer sheath during TEVAR, which may associate with perioperative complications.
Cancerparkinsonsnewstoday.com

Therapeutic Solutions Files Patent for StemVacs Immunotherapy to Treat Parkinson’s

Therapeutic Solutions International has filed a patent for the use of a type of immune cell, called a dendritic cell, to potentially treat Parkinson’s disease. The patent application includes data, obtained in an animal model, showing that dendritic cells obtained from umbilical cord blood have the potential to reduce inflammation in the brain while preserving dopamine-producing neurons. Parkinson’s disease is caused by impairment or death of this type of neuron.
Medical & Biotechmassdevice.com

Abbott wins new FDA approvals for stent family including nod for next-gen Xience Skypoint

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the Xience stent family received FDA approval for one-month dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) labeling. The FDA’s approval for one-month (as short as 28 days) DAPT labeling applies to high bleeding risk (HBR) patients in the U.S., according to a news release. The company also recently received CE mark approval in Europe for DAPT as short as 28 days, which it says gives Xience stents the shortest DAPT indication in the world.
CancerNews-Medical.net

A new method for generating metabolic profiles of single cells

Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have presented a new method for generating metabolic profiles of individual cells. The method, which combines fluorescence microscopy and a specific form of mass spectroscopy, can analyze over a hundred metabolites and lipids from more than a thousand individual cells per hour. Researchers expect the method to better answer a variety of biomedical questions in the future.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines.

Anticancer activity of Fisetin against the human osteosarcoma cell lines involves G2/M cell cycle arrest, mitochondrial apoptosis and inhibition of cell migration and invasion. Abstract Source:. J BUON. 2021 Mar-Apr;26(2):641. PMID: 34077025. Abstract Author(s):. Chunyang Xing, Yuzhu Zhang, Rong Su, Ronghuan Wu. Article Affiliation:. Chunyang Xing. Abstract:. Retraction of: 'Anticancer...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Robert A. Figlin, MD, on Adverse Effects of Cabozantinib in RCC

Robert A. Figlin, MD, highlights toxicities that patients with renal cell carcinoma experience while on cabozantinib. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® sat down with Robert A. Figlin, MD, professor of Biomedical Sciences and Medicine, Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, and deputy director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, to discuss the adverse effects (AEs) associated with the tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with renal cell carcinoma. Some of the AEs associated with treatment include hypertension and hand foot syndrome, both of which have been well described in the.
Mental HealthMic

Sound therapy for anxiety is not a new concept but it had a surprising effect on me

Like some 40 million other Americans, or about 18% of the US population, I live with an anxiety disorder — generalized anxiety disorder, to be exact, characterized by excessive, persistent anxiety or worry, which can fray relationships, as well as work performance. I take anti-anxiety medication, which helps dampen the background hum of anxiety, at least enough to make it easier to employ the coping strategies I’ve learned in therapy. But since I know my anxiety will never completely vanish, I’m always game to experiment with different ways of managing it. Last weekend, I looked into whether sound healing could help with my anxiety.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Anti-inflammatory and mineralization effects of bromelain on lipopolysaccharide-induced inflammation.

Anti-Inflammatory and Mineralization Effects of Bromelain on Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Inflammation of Human Dental Pulp Cells. Joo-Hyun Hong, Mi-Ra Kim, Bin-Na Lee, Won-Mann Oh, Kyung-San Min, Yeong-Gwan Im, Yun-Chan Hwang. Article Affiliation:. Joo-Hyun Hong. Abstract:. : Bromelain is a mixture of protease obtained from pineapple fruits or stems. Even though the biological...
Scienceatlantanews.net

New research shows our genes shape our gut bacteria

Indiana [US], July 9 (ANI): Though most studies suggest that the gut microbiome is primarily affected by our lifestyle, including what we eat or the medications we take, a new study has found a much greater genetic component at play than was once known. In the study by the University...
Saint Louis, MOwustl.edu

MRI’s magnetic field affects focused ultrasound technology

MRI-guided focused ultrasound combined with microbubbles can open the blood-brain barrier and allow therapeutic drugs to reach the diseased brain location under the guidance of MRI. It is a promising technique that has been shown safe in patients with various brain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and glioblastoma.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Mammalian Stem Cells Harness Same Antiviral Defense Mechanism as Do Plants and Invertebrates

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have found that a key defense mechanism previously thought to have disappeared in mammals as they evolved is still active in helping to protect mammalian stem cells from RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and Zika virus. The RNA interference (RNAi) mechanism, mediated by a protein known as Dicer, is active in plants and invertebrates to defend against viruses. The Francis Crick Institute team says the discovery that the mammalian defense system also uses a form of Dicer to protect tissue stem cells from RNA viruses could one day be exploited in the development of new antiviral treatments.
Healthaao.org

Management of Nonfiltrating XEN Gel Stent

In this glaucoma surgical video, Dr. Somar Hasan manages a nonfiltering XEN gel stent during open revision using a 10-0 nylon suture. After opening the conjunctiva and exposing the sclera, the surgeon carefully dissects and removes the scar around the tissue, taking care not to damage the implant. To restore filtration, it is important to perform multilayer dissection and remove even very thin scar layers and membranes. If this does not help correct the implant, pressure on the globe or increasing IOP with BSS may trigger filtration. When Dr. Hasan faces a nonfunctioning stent, he opens the lumen of the implant using a 10-0 nylon filament suture. Pushing the monofilament inside the implant until it reaches the anterior chamber and then removing it has an immediate effect on opening the stent and restoring filtration.

Comments / 0

Community Policy