St. Louis Cardinals slugger Tyler O’Neill is once again dealing with a hand injury, which could impact him during the second half of the regular season. When Tyler O’Neill stood in the batting cage on Monday in San Francisco, he clenched the bat and tested how comfortably he could grip the bat and what degree of pain he could tolerate. It marked the second time that he has had to do such a thing, with the first being when he broke his hand earlier this season.