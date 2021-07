Glacier ice on mountaintops in the tropics has receded rapidly over the last 50 years, in one location by more than 90 per cent, a study found. Using Nasa satellite imagery and data obtained from ice cores drilled during field expeditions, researchers discovered that glaciers – described as the “canaries in the coal mines” for global heating – were melting around the world.One glacier near Puncak Jaya in Papua New Guinea had lost about 93 per cent of its ice over a 38-year period from 1980 to 2018, while the area covered by glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania decreased...