Former GM and Bestselling Author Omar L. Harris announces New Book: Be a J.E.D.I. Leader, Not a Boss
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) June 25, 2021. Based on 20+ years of executive experience leading diverse teams on four continents, Former GM, Bestselling Author, Intent Consulting Founder and Tympio.io Inclusion App Founder Omar L. Harris announces the launch of his new business book today: “Be a J.E.D.I. Leader, Not a Boss: Leadership in the Era of Corporate Social Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion” (June 25, 2021).www.sfgate.com