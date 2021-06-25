Susy Burch

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSusy Burch, 81, a Bay St. Louis resident, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, in Slidell, LA, at the Ochsner Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jim Burch; her niece, Tineshia Barnes; and countless friends she considered family. Susy was born in Missoula, Montana on April 16, 1940. Susy and husband Jim made their home in Bay St. Louis in 2004. Susy was an advocate for Friends of the Animal Shelter, a champion for equal human rights, she was an avid walker, and yoga took an essential role in her everyday life. She never met a stranger that didn't fall in love with her. Susy had a special knack for threading a diverse collection of friends into her life.

