Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois named eighth-best road trip state

By Shepard Price
Telegraph
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer a new report released by WalletHub, Illinois is the eighth-best state for summer road trips this year, having recently been ranked the fifth-most fun state. Per the report, over two-thirds of Americans plan to take a vacation this summer and 59 percent of families say they are more likely to drive than to fly. The report compiled 33 metrics to find the best road-trip destination states across three dimensions: cost, safety and activities. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and was then weighted. Average gas prices was weighted the most under costs while quality of bridges was weighted the least under safety. Each of the three categories was worth 33.33 points.

www.thetelegraph.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
95.7 KEZJ

The Most Overrated and Underrated Places in Idaho and Surrounding States

The popular places as apposed to the best places. I bet you already have some in your mind. Think about these states and what you know about them. Take a guess before you scroll and see if you guess the most overrated places and attractions and the most underrated ones. Check out the most overrated and underrated places in Idaho, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and California.
Gillette, WYSheridan Media

Latest Wyoming News

PacifiCorp proposes big build of Rocky Mountain region wind. CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A utility proposes to build six wind farms that could supply enough electricity for over 1 million homes in Wyoming and other states by 2024. Portland, Oregon-based PacifiCorp announced the plan this week. The wind farms would add more than 1,600 megawatts of power capacity in Wyoming. Combined with PacifiCorp’s plans for solar, battery power and transmission proposals, the utility would add 3,200 megawatts of capacity. PacifiCorp isn’t saying yet where specifically the projects will be built. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the proposals would concentrate wind development in Wyoming and Idaho, and solar and battery development in Utah and Oregon.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best City to Live in North Carolina

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work […]
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

How Happy is Idaho? Where We Ranked Against U.S.

Wallethub did a large comprehensive look into different factors when determining the happiest states. First emotional and physical well-being, then work environment, and finally community and environment. We are proud to say - with no big surprise to us- that Idaho did great. We were in the top ten in the country for the gem state. Check out the top 20 with a few details below.
fox5atlanta.com

Study: Georgia named best state to retire in 2021

ATLANTA - If you're looking to retire, a new study finds there's no better place than the Peach State. Financial publication Bankrate has named Georgia the best state to retire for 2021. This year, Georgia took the top spot from its neighbors Florida and Tennessee. Missouri and Massachusetts round out...
Columbus Telegram

Exhibition against Colorado, road trip to North Carolina State on tap for Husker hoops

The Nebraska men's basketball team officially added two high major opponents to its 2020-21 schedule Monday, and at least one more is likely on the way. The Huskers announced Monday morning they will host Colorado on Halloween in a charity exhibition game to raise money for a trio of Lincoln nonprofit charities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Later in the day, it was announced NU will travel to North Carolina State on Dec. 1 for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Bend, TXKBTX.com

Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Colorado Bend State Park

Bend, Texas (KBTX) - If you were to open up a map and go to the center of the Lone Star State, you’d find Colorado Bend State Park. “We’re about 45 minutes west of Lampasas, it’s about two to two and a half hours drive from Austin,” said Park Superintendent Aaron Davidson.
Posted by
94.9 HOM

Maine Named One of the Best Destinations for Summer Road Trips

The time is here to officially start celebrating summer -- school is out, the summer weather is in full effect, and the world is reopening more and more by the day. Which means it's time for us to (safely) bust out and enjoy our lives again. According to PR Newswire,...
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Best City to Live in South Dakota

About one in every five American workers whose job could be performed remotely worked from home before the COVID-19 pandemic. That share jumped to nearly three in four following the abrupt closure of offices nationwide, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted in October 2020. For millions of Americans, the shift to remote work […]
OnlyInYourState

Drive To 7 Incredible Summer Spots Throughout Illinois On This Scenic Weekend Road Trip

Looking for something fun to do this summer? How about an incredible road trip that will take you to several scenic spots around the Prairie State? Weekends in the summer are meant for outdoor fun and adventure, and road trips are the perfect way to experience several attractions in a short amount of time. This particular excursion starts in the northeast part of Illinois along the shores of Lake Michigan and ends with a scenic drive in the central part of the state. You can view the route here. Feel free to fully customize the itinerary by adding your own stops along the way!
northwestgeorgianews.com

Road tripping through Georgia

The Kansas Woman travels to get somewhere. My destination is the journey. In traveling by air she prefers an aisle seat while I take the window. I’m like my father in this respect. There were always stops to make, people to visit, or sites of interest along the way. It...
Illinois StatePosted by
Q985

New Study Names The Best Illinois Counties To Live In

Pick a county, any county. In the State of Illinois, you've got 102 of them to choose from, but according to a new study, 25 of them are better than the other 77. Our own Winnebago County finds itself in the top 24. Stacker.com, a website that excels in research...
Hampshire Review

Arizona Trail Cam Ban

There is no doubt that trail cameras have changed the way that people hunt, as it seems like everyone now has at least one camera, while some (including myself) have dozens. The debate over how to handle the use of trail cameras by hunters in the state of Arizona has been brewing for some time.
Restaurantsvisittyler.com

Weekend Road Trip Guide

Dine, shop, and live like a local in this charming East Texas town, known as the Rose Capital of America!. Want to getaway for a weekend? Home to perfectly prepared barbecue, stunning natural beauty, and classic southern hospitality, Tyler is a must stop on a Texas road trip. Its location in East Texas makes it an easy road trip from Austin, Dallas, Shreveport, and other surrounding cities. While Tyler has made a name for itself as the Rose Capital of America, there’s plenty more to do in this charming East Texas town to make sure everyone has a blooming good time! If you’re road trippin’ to Tyler, here are your must-dos for a weekend visit.
Posted by
Only In Illinois

Starved Rock State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Illinois And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

State parks with lakes, waterfalls, bluffs, ancient forests, scenic overlooks, caves, and fascinating rock formations can be found throughout the Prairie State. But according to Travel + Leisure, there is one state park that stands out among the rest. Starved Rock State Park was named the best in Illinois for its otherworldly landscape of forest, […] The post Starved Rock State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Illinois And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF ILLINOI...

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF ILLINOIS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF Cook COUNTY, ILLINOIS County Department Probate Division In the Matter of the Estate of Claudette Marie Grant Deceased Case No. 2021 P 003412 Claim Notice Notice is given of the death of CLAUDETTE MARIE GRANT. Letters of Office were issued on June 22, 2021, to MELVIN EUGENE EDWARDS whose attorney is: Maritess Bott, Bott & Associates, Ltd., 3701 Algonquin Road, Suite 712, Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008. Claims against the estate may be filed within six (6) months from the date of first publication. Any claim not filed within six (6) months from the date of first publication or claims not filed within three (3) months from the date of mailing or delivery of Notice to Creditor, whichever is later, shall be barred. Claims may be filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County - Probate Division at 50 West Washington Street, Room 1202, Chicago , IL 60602 or with the representative or both. Copies of claims filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the representative and to her attorney within ten days after it has been filed. /s/ Iris Martinez Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald July 2, 9, 16, 2021 (4566360) , posted 07/02/2021.

Comments / 2

Community Policy