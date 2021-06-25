Illinois named eighth-best road trip state

LEGAL NOTICE STATE OF ILLINOIS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF Cook COUNTY, ILLINOIS County Department Probate Division In the Matter of the Estate of Claudette Marie Grant Deceased Case No. 2021 P 003412 Claim Notice Notice is given of the death of CLAUDETTE MARIE GRANT. Letters of Office were issued on June 22, 2021, to MELVIN EUGENE EDWARDS whose attorney is: Maritess Bott, Bott & Associates, Ltd., 3701 Algonquin Road, Suite 712, Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008. Claims against the estate may be filed within six (6) months from the date of first publication. Any claim not filed within six (6) months from the date of first publication or claims not filed within three (3) months from the date of mailing or delivery of Notice to Creditor, whichever is later, shall be barred. Claims may be filed in the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County - Probate Division at 50 West Washington Street, Room 1202, Chicago , IL 60602 or with the representative or both. Copies of claims filed with the Clerk must be mailed or delivered to the representative and to her attorney within ten days after it has been filed. /s/ Iris Martinez Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald July 2, 9, 16, 2021 (4566360) , posted 07/02/2021.