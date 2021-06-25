Dual-Chamber Vitamin Serums
The stability of Vitamin C makes it difficult to work with as a beauty ingredient and the Clarté Vitamin C Brightening Serum by RéVive offers a unique approach with dual-chamber packaging. The product uses this style of packaging to maintain the integrity of the ingredients; one side contains 15% pure L-ascorbic acid, the most potent form of vitamin C, and the other holds a milky hydration serum with hyaluronic acid, green tea, regenerating thermal water and bio-renewal proteins.www.trendhunter.com