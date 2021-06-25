Dual-Chamber Vitamin Serums

The Bulldog Energizing collection is a new lineup of products from the brand that's focused on providing fresh, invigorating experiences for men this summer when the temperature continues to soar. The skincare range is reported to harness the power of natural ingredients to hydrate the skin, provide a brightened complexion and help to improve the overall texture of the skin. The range includes the Energizing Face Wash, Energizing Face Scrub, Energizing Moisturizer, Energizing Sheet Mask and Hydrator, and the Energizing Eye Roll-On. The Bulldog Energizing collection is being launched with a partnership with Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris who commented on the line saying, "My favorite product is the Bulldog Energizing Face Wash, which reinvigorates my skin, leaving it not only looking healthier and brighter, but also feeling awakened and refreshed."