Make the Most of Summer in This Bestselling Mesh-Panel Swimsuit

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
 16 days ago
Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit. Amazon

Everyone has been so excited for beach trips and pool days lately, and we’ve been trying to convince ourselves we’re on the same page — but it can be difficult. Sure, there are aspects of these special summer occasions we love. We even love sunbathing and taking a dip. The problem is that to do both, we kind of need to be wearing a swimsuit.

Putting on a swimsuit can honestly lead to a lot of stress. We know we’re harder on ourselves than anyone else would be, but we can’t help but strive for perfection with our swimwear. We don’t want one thing out of place. We want to feel like a million — no, a billion dollars. And who wouldn’t want to wear the chicest, most flattering one-piece around? We know that’s why we’re adding this Hilor swimsuit to our Amazon cart right now!

Get the Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This one-piece swimsuit is a number one bestseller with tons and tons of glowing reviews, and we can’t say we’re shocked. We were drawn to it the moment we laid eyes upon it, and we only fell more in love when we carefully examined each and every detail. This is the swimsuit that’s going to help Us make a splash this summer. It’s what’s going to bring out our favorite features and bring a heaping dose of confidence to every single occasion that calls for swimwear!

This one-piece is fully lined, apart from the striped, sheer mesh tummy control panel wrapping around the natural waistline. The mesh part looks like bare skin, but it’s actually helping to keep things smooth. The cross-over halter neckline is also in the same striped mesh design, with matching straps traveling to the center of the back. We love how these straps are nice and nice so they’ll stay in place without digging into the skin!

Get the Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hilor swimsuit has soft, removable cups and a full-coverage bottom. We also love that for sizing, multiple options specifically list a two-number size range that fits into the category. Perfect for if you’re between sizes! If you’re still between these, however, it’s recommended that you size up!

There are over 40 variations of this swimsuit currently available on Amazon, with solids, floral designs, leafy botanical prints and even a pineapple print, with loads of different colors to explore. So what are you waiting for? Go check them out!

Get the Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Hilor here and explore more one-piece swimsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

