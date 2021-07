From the forecast of Bill Murray and the Alabama WX Weather Blog:. Saturday featured more splash and dash showers and storms, although some were more splash than dash, like Friday’s storms. A few areas enjoyed some nice cooling with the afternoon storms, like Bessemer, where the mercury dropped from 86F to 72F in a short time during the late afternoon. The Birmingham Airport reached 90 degrees for the ninth time this summer. By this time in the summer, we should have normally seen 15 such days, so we are grateful to be a little behind in this department. It was 89F at Anniston and Tuscaloosa, 88F at Calera, and 87F at Auburn.