If you missed the Oneonta Hometown 4th Festival this past weekend, you missed a huge event that drew more people than I have ever seen at this event before! First of all, the weather was amazing (we all totally lucked out!) and there was definitely an excitement in the air on Oneonta's Main Street as residents and visitors alike anticipated and then enjoyed the Hometown Parade. I was not only in the parade but I got to view it as well since I was near the front of it in the lineup.