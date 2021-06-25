Sabré Cook Is the Lone American Racer in W Series’ Return
The all-female series will race at the Red Bull Ring before F1's Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday. It's been 98 weeks since the female-only W Series championship had a real-world, IRL race week. In racing terms, that's an incredibly long wait—and people who like going fast aren't exactly known for their patience. But after testing in Anglesey, Wales last month it is finally time to hit the track in anger as the junior series—designed to promote women racers—gets its spot as part of the Styrian Grand Prix weekend, alongside Formula One.www.thedrive.com