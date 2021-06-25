Cancel
Motorsports

Sabré Cook Is the Lone American Racer in W Series’ Return

By Hazel Southwell
 16 days ago
The all-female series will race at the Red Bull Ring before F1's Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday. It's been 98 weeks since the female-only W Series championship had a real-world, IRL race week. In racing terms, that's an incredibly long wait—and people who like going fast aren't exactly known for their patience. But after testing in Anglesey, Wales last month it is finally time to hit the track in anger as the junior series—designed to promote women racers—gets its spot as part of the Styrian Grand Prix weekend, alongside Formula One.

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

Person
Spielberg
Person
Sabré Cook
Person
Jamie Chadwick
Person
Oliver Turvey
#Formula Renault#Race#Indycar#F1#Irl#Styrian#American#Formula E Wec#Imsa#Indycar#German#British
