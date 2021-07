ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the Gillespie Avenue and Willow Street area. A 43-year-old man reported he was shot in the head as he drove home around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. He went down Avalon Avenue and turned onto Willow Street when he saw two vehicles with the doors open on each side of the road. At that point, he started hearing gunshots and then realized he was injured.