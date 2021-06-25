Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Bad Bunny Night, Nicole Moudaber, and More

The final weekend of June features a variety of concerts around metro Phoenix, each with its own particular style and audience. If you’re into finely crafted old-timey music, homegrown multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons will be at the MIM. Punk fans will want to head to the TV Tragedy gig at Yucca Tap Room on Friday. And the electronic dance music will likely flock to Tempe’s Sunbar to hear DJs like Nicole Moudaber and Morgan Page holding it down.