Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Bad Bunny Night, Nicole Moudaber, and More

By Benjamin Leatherman
Phoenix New Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final weekend of June features a variety of concerts around metro Phoenix, each with its own particular style and audience. If you’re into finely crafted old-timey music, homegrown multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons will be at the MIM. Punk fans will want to head to the TV Tragedy gig at Yucca Tap Room on Friday. And the electronic dance music will likely flock to Tempe’s Sunbar to hear DJs like Nicole Moudaber and Morgan Page holding it down.

www.phoenixnewtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Tempe, AZ
Government
Tempe, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Miami, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Selena
Person
Karol G
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Dom Flemons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Edm Music#Mim#Mood Records#Phoenix New Times#Prospect Hill#American#Puerto Rican#Latin#Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy