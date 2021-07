Reporter Deb Murphy filed this report on What Sierra Wave Weather Forecaster Dennis Mattinson has to say on the Triple Digit Heat:. Okay, temperatures in the low 100s in the Owens Valley aren’t really newsworthy when the heat streak covers a couple of days in late summer. But a check of the National Weather Service’s website to confirm when the Valley would settle down to normal revealed it won’t, at least not for the foreseeable future.