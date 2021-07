South Africa A have named a strong side to take on the British & Irish Lions 2021 in Cape Town on Wednesday, with several frontline stars selected. Although many Springboks resumed training for the Lions series, head coach Jacques Nienaber is still in isolation following the recent Covid-19 outbreak in camp. So director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will take charge of the team for this run-in with the Lions. And the Boks have picked Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and many other stars to feature against the tourists, with Lukhanyo Am named as captain.