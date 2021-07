Dubai remains on the red list following the UK Government's latest update to its traffic light categories for travel. The emirate reopened its border in July 2020. However, its quarantine-free status for UK travellers ended in January after the UAE was added to the UK’s 'red list' of countries. Travellers returning from the UAE, including Dubai, are now subject to 10 days of hotel quarantine at a cost of up to £1,750 per person.