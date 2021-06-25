Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jon Lender: Questions raised about state Treasurer Wooden’s TV ads. GOP lawmaker seeks explanations, and Wooden fires back.

By Jon Lender, Hartford Courant
northwestgeorgianews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Treasurer Shawn Wooden’s TV ads have drawn questions from a key Republican legislator, who says she sees an “unsettling” resemblance between his 2018 political campaign ads and the official-business TV commercials he’s appeared in since 2019 for the Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET). Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, the...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Wooden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Treasurer#Gop#Republican#House#The General Assembly#Government Watch#Tiaa Cref#Fidelity Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma StateMuskogee Daily Phoenix

Term-limited Oklahoma lawmaker to run for state treasurer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A term-limited Republican state House member from Cordell said Tuesday he plans to run for Oklahoma state treasurer. Rep. Todd Russ, 60, is a longtime banker who is finishing his sixth term in the House, where he represents parts of five western Oklahoma counties. Russ said he plans to seek the post being vacated by Republican Randy McDaniel, who announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t seek re-election.
Public HealthKPVI Newschannel 6

Some raise questions about state's $230 million contact tracing program

(The Center Square) – Taxpayers have paid the bill for COVID-19 contact tracers that one observer says hasn’t worked for a number of reasons. The state has spent around $230 million on what officials said is an army of contact tracers to track the spread of COVID-19. Wirepoints founder Mark Glennon said the program hasn’t worked as intended.
Politicswchstv.com

Youngest-ever W.Va. lawmaker named deputy treasurer for state office

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia delegate who became the youngest person elected to the Legislature in state history at age 18 is back in government. Saira Blair has been named deputy treasurer for the local government division of the state Treasurer's Office. Blair will oversee a staff of specialists who work on local government and constituent issues.
Albany, NYwlea.net

Upstate GOP Lawmakers Object To Gov Cuomo’s State Of Emergency Over Guns

ALBANY, NY – FROM STATE SENATOR TOM O’MARA:. “Governor Cuomo is making it clear where New York State is headed under his continued reign – from one emergency disaster declaration to the next so that he and he alone can keep on issuing executive orders, controlling public policy, infringing on constitutional rights and individual liberties, dictating the allocation of taxpayer dollars, and running this entire state out of Albany. We saw the failures of state government by Cuomo executive order throughout the COVID-19 crisis and our local Upstate communities, economies, workers and taxpayers will be paying the price for years to come. The most serious state of emergency in New York is Governor Cuomo’s ongoing abuses of power for political and personal gain. It doesn’t take another Cuomo executive order to know that rising crime and violence, and weakened public safety and security, is the result of the pro-criminal policies being enacted and pushed by this governor and a State Legislature under one-party control. They have emboldened the criminal element throughout this state through failed bail reform, lenient parole policies, an out-of-control Parole Board, a growing ‘defund the police’ movement, and an overall careless approach to criminal justice.”
Texas StatePosted by
Axios

Texas lawmakers take first legislative step to restore their funding

The Texas state House Appropriations Committee on Friday voted unanimously to bring a bill to the floor that would reinstate the funding for the Texas Legislature, the Texas Tribune reports. Driving the news: The bipartisan vote, 21-0, represents the first step Texas legislators have made in order to restore the...
Boston, MAGloucester Daily Times

Lawmakers approve $48 billion late state budget

BOSTON — State lawmakers on Friday signed off on a $48.1 billion late budget buoyed by an unexpected surge in revenue. The spending plan, which emerged late Thursday from closed-door House and Senate negotiations, lands on Gov. Charlie Baker's desk more than a week after the July 1 start of the fiscal year. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to approve the final budget.
Gamblingpennbets.com

Skill Games Raise Questions That Prompt Some Lawmakers To Return Contributions

Pennsylvania lawmakers haven’t decided whether to ban or regulate so-called skill games in the state, but one thing some seem committed to doing is removing the taint of political contributions received from that sector of the gambling industry. Recent reports reveal that several top legislative leaders from both parties have...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul

President Biden fired Trump-era Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul Friday morning, for undermining and politicizing Social Security benefits, according to a White House official. The president asked for Saul's and Deputy Commissioner David Black's resignation, the official said. Black agreed to resign, but Saul refused, so he was notified that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy