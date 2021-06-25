Cancel
Whitmore Lake, MI

Whitmore Lake Man Arrested For Assaulting A Police Officer

A 42-year-old man from Whitmore Lake was arrested at lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail on numerous charges early Friday morning.

The Whitmer Lake man was arrested for:

  • Assault on a police officer;
  • Resisting and obstructing;
  • Operating while intoxicated, and;
  • Disorderly conduct.

The Mackinaw City Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 1 a.m. for people fighting.

When the officer arrived on scene, a bystander that witnessed the fight pointed out one of the subjects that was involved.

The subject was found sitting in the driver’s seat of vehicle outside.

As the officer attempted to make contact, the driver had backed out and was starting to pull away before the officer could stop him.

The officer was able to get the driver to park the vehicle in a parking lot.

Shortly after, the driver exited the vehicle and started arguing with the officer. The driver, then took off on foot and was later caught 3 block away.

As the officer attempted to apprehend the driver, he began to fight with the officer. The officer then tased the subject and took him into custody.

The Mackinaw City Police Department says that nobody was injured during the incident.

