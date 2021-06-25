Cancel
Santa Ynez, CA

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Baseline Avenue (Santa Ynez, CA)

Nationwide Report
On Thursday, a fatal two-vehicle crash claimed life of a 69-year-old motorcyclist, a man from Santa Barbara, on Baseline Avenue.

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. near Linda Vista Drive. According to reports, the motorcyclist was westbound on Baseline Avenue when the driver of an SUV turned in front of him to enter a private driveway.

The motorcycle struck the SUV and the force of the collision caused the man to be ejected from his bike. The motorcyclist died at the scene while the driver of SUV did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

June 25, 2021

June 25, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

