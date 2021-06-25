A 69-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Baseline Avenue (Santa Ynez, CA)

On Thursday, a fatal two-vehicle crash claimed life of a 69-year-old motorcyclist, a man from Santa Barbara, on Baseline Avenue.

The incident happened at around 10:45 a.m. near Linda Vista Drive. According to reports, the motorcyclist was westbound on Baseline Avenue when the driver of an SUV turned in front of him to enter a private driveway.

The motorcycle struck the SUV and the force of the collision caused the man to be ejected from his bike. The motorcyclist died at the scene while the driver of SUV did not suffer any injuries as a result of the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been revealed at this time.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

