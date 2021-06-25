Shashi Tharoor to seek explanation from Twitter

Jul. 9—Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said her party would take part in the upcoming elections to block panchayat heads as misuse of official machinery, graft and the current wave of violence unleashed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rekindled memories the erstwhile Samajwadi Party (SP) rule. "Gross misuse of official machinery, money power and violence by the BJP during the election of district panchayat chairpersons and now the block heads have brought back many such memories of SP rule. That is why the BSP has decided to not contest both these indirect elections," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote on Twitter.