Shashi Tharoor to seek explanation from Twitter

atlantanews.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A short while after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed that he was denied accesss to his Twitter account for almost an hour, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he had also faced a similar situation. Tharoor, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary...

www.atlantanews.net
