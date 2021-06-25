Shashi Tharoor to seek explanation from Twitter

Latest released the research study on Global Bot Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bot Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bot Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Facebook (United States),Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Nuance Communications (United States),Aspect Software (United States),Inbenta Technologies (United States),Creative Virtual (United Kingdom),24/7 Customer (United States),Cognicor Technologies (Spain),Astute Solutions (United States).