ARTESIA — The No. 3 Silver Lady Colts (19-3) were able to hit against Gatorade Softball Player of the Year RyLee Crandall in the 4A semifinal game but Crandall's defense had her back in the later stages of the game to earn a 4-0 victory and send the No. 2 Artesia Lady Bulldogs (20-2) back to the championship game for the third consecutive season.