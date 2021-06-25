Cancel
East Wenatchee, WA

Pangborn airport receives $1.3 million in Airport Rescue Grant program funds

By Joe Utter
ifiberone.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST WENATCHEE - Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee will receive more than $1.3 million in federal funding as part the federal Airport Rescue Grants program. More than $217 million in grants was awarded to Washington airports to help them recover from losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. Funds can be used to reimburse operational expenses, debt service payments and costs related to combating the spread of COVID-19 at the airport.

