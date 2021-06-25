Cancel
Hungry Hong Kong

Copper Kitchen & Bar at Bisma Eight Ubud Bali

Copper Kitchen, located in the chic and immaculately designed Bisma Eight boutique hotel, is the ideal spot for a mouthwatering culinary treat. We loved the stylish and intimate design alongside fresh produce and innovative dishes. What we instantly noticed about Copper Kitchen was the establishment's attention to detail. Every plate, fork, glass, and corner was fit for a photoshoot. The rooftop holds plenty of space for larger groups or you can book a small outdoor table for a cozy date night. Many of the ingredients are sourced from Bisma Eight’s own sustainable farm with recipes paying homage to its location in beautiful Ubud.

Recommended appetizers include the Pan Fried Black Pepper Shrimp with Sundried Pineapple and Coconut Dressing, the Marinated Yellow Fin Tuna with Avocado, Truffle Cream and Potato Chips, and the Smoked Quail Egg Ravioli with Hazelnut Cream and Aged Parmesan.

Our favourite mains were the "Rendang Sapi" Western Sumatra Caremilized Beef Curry served with Cassava Leaves, Rice and Sambal, the "Bebek Betutu" Balinese Roasted Duck Leg with Indonesian Spices served with Rice, Vegetables and Sambal, the Char-Grilled Lamb Shank with Roasted Leeks & Mint Chutney and the Seared Barramundi with Caponata drizzled with Seaweed Crumbs.

For dessert go for their Valrhona Chocolate Jivara Chocolate Mousse Cake filled with Raspberry Gel, Chocolate Cookie Crumb, Cherry Compote and Raspberry Sorbet.

We loved sitting by candlelight and enjoying the lush surrondings and tranquil vibe. Make sure to try a few of their handcrafted cocktails and if you have time stop by their farm to see where your beautifully plated fare originated.

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
